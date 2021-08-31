2015 Ford F-150

$42,885 + taxes & licensing 1 6 4 , 9 0 1 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7982892

7982892 Stock #: M538575BA

M538575BA VIN: 1FTEW1EF2FFB74486

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 164,901 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Block Heater Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Electronic Transfer Case 3.31 AXLE RATIO Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Auto Locking Hubs Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive Integrated Trailer Brake Controller 200 Amp Alternator 136.3 L Fuel Tank 70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs Engine: 5.0L V8 FFV Front HD Anti-Roll Bar Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control GVWR: 3,175 kg (7,000 lb) Payload Package Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver -inc: smart trailer tow connector and 4-pin/7-pin wiring harness REQUIRED for towing up to 5,000 lbs. 2080# Maximum Payload Interior POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS PERIMETER ALARM glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Front Cupholder Fade-to-off interior lighting VOICE-ACTIVATED NAVIGATION Rear cupholder Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Front Cigar Lighter(s) Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor KEYPAD Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer Pickup Cargo Box Lights Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Passenger Seat Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator, Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Leather/Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets Full Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets Exterior POWER RUNNING BOARDS CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Front fog lamps CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Silver grille LED brakelights Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers WHEELS: 20" POLISHED ALUMINUM Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Aluminum Panels Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks Power Rear Window w/Defroster Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Retractable Rear Step Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Safety Rear Parking Sensors Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters, Pretensioners and 2 Rear Inflatable and Cross Traffic Alert BLIS Blind Spot Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna Radio w/Clock Additional Features 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

