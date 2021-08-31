Smart engineering, impressive tech, and rugged styling make the F-150 hard to pass up. This 2015 Ford F-150 is for sale today.
High-strength, military-grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-150 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. The drivetrain at the heart of the F-150 delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. The perfect truck for work and play, this Ford gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 164,901 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 385HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our F-150's trim level is PLATINUM. Platinum is the top trim of the F-150 and it shows in every detail. High-end features include leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, heated rear outboard seats, SYNC with Bluetooth, navigation, SiriusXM, 2 USB ports, and Sony 10-speaker premium audio, a rearview camera with dynamic hitch assist, remote start, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel, blind spot information system with cross-traffic alert, chrome exterior trim, and much more.
Vehicle Features
Block Heater
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electronic Transfer Case
3.31 AXLE RATIO
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Auto Locking Hubs
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Integrated Trailer Brake Controller
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
Engine: 5.0L V8 FFV
Front HD Anti-Roll Bar
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
GVWR: 3,175 kg (7,000 lb) Payload Package
Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver -inc: smart trailer tow connector and 4-pin/7-pin wiring harness REQUIRED for towing up to 5,000 lbs.
2080# Maximum Payload
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
PERIMETER ALARM
glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Fade-to-off interior lighting
VOICE-ACTIVATED NAVIGATION
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
KEYPAD
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning