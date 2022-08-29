2015 Ford F-150

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $24,800 + taxes & licensing 9 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9209989

9209989 Stock #: 3835

3835 VIN: 1FTEX1EP0FKE93835

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 91,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Seating Air Conditioned Seats Additional Features Turbocharged Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.