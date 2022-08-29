Menu
2015 Ford F-150

91,000 KM

Details

$24,800

+ tax & licensing
$24,800

+ taxes & licensing

Highway Auto Sales

604-727-9298

4WD SUPERCAB 145" XLT

Location

16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$24,800

+ taxes & licensing

91,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9209989
  • Stock #: 3835
  • VIN: 1FTEX1EP0FKE93835

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 91,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 

VIEW OR TEST DRIVE

DEALER#26479. DOC FEE $495

highway auto sales 16144 -84 avenue surrey bc v4n0v9

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Air Conditioned Seats
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

