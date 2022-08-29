$24,800+ tax & licensing
$24,800
+ taxes & licensing
Highway Auto Sales
2015 Ford F-150
4WD SUPERCAB 145" XLT
Location
Highway Auto Sales
16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
91,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9209989
- Stock #: 3835
- VIN: 1FTEX1EP0FKE93835
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 91,000 KM
Vehicle Description
VIEW OR TEST DRIVE
DEALER#26479. DOC FEE $495
highway auto sales 16144 -84 avenue surrey bc v4n0v9
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Air Conditioned Seats
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
