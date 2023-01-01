$26,995+ tax & licensing
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
604-496-5123
604-496-5123
2015 Ford F-250
2015 Ford F-250
4WD SuperCab 158" XL
Location
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3
604-496-5123
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
145,608KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10138581
- VIN: 1FT7X2B66FEB65599
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 145,608 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Warranty
Warranty Included
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3