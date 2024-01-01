$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2015 Ford Flex
SEL - Bluetooth - Heated Seats
2015 Ford Flex
SEL - Bluetooth - Heated Seats
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
144,036KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2FMHK6C86FBA00251
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # S584604B
- Mileage 144,036 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
The Ford Flex has a desirable combination of space, versatility, features, and solid driving dynamics. It's a top choice among large, seven-passenger family crossovers. -Edmunds This 2015 Ford Flex is for sale today.
The Ford Flex has a unique style, plenty of passenger and cargo room, and car-like handling that makes us wonder why wagons ever went out of style. With better fuel economy than a large SUV and more style than most minivans and crossovers, the Flex is a great choice for those who want an enjoyable driving experience from a versatile family vehicle. This wagon has 144,036 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 287HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Sync, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
The Ford Flex has a unique style, plenty of passenger and cargo room, and car-like handling that makes us wonder why wagons ever went out of style. With better fuel economy than a large SUV and more style than most minivans and crossovers, the Flex is a great choice for those who want an enjoyable driving experience from a versatile family vehicle. This wagon has 144,036 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 287HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Sync, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Sync
SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From White Rock Dodge
2017 Ford F-150 XLT - Bluetooth - A/C 203,229 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 RAM 1500 Limited - Navigation - Leather Seats 80,563 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2007 Honda CR-V LX 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Email White Rock Dodge
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
Call Dealer
604-531-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2015 Ford Flex