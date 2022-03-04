Menu
2015 Ford Mustang

69,000 KM

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

604-496-5123

EcoBoost

Location

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

604-496-5123

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

69,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8546864
  VIN: 1FA6P8TH7F5416084

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 69,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

604-496-5123

