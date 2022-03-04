$42,200+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$42,200
+ taxes & licensing
White Rock Volkswagen
778-736-0334
2015 Ford Mustang
2015 Ford Mustang
GT Premium
Location
White Rock Volkswagen
2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8
778-736-0334
$42,200
+ taxes & licensing
44,088KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8556356
- Stock #: VW1485
- VIN: 1FA6P8CF9F5360082
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # VW1485
- Mileage 44,088 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Manual
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From White Rock Volkswagen
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
White Rock Volkswagen
2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8