2015 Ford Mustang

44,088 KM

Details Features

$42,200

+ tax & licensing
White Rock Volkswagen

778-736-0334

GT Premium

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

44,088KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8556356
  Stock #: VW1485
  VIN: 1FA6P8CF9F5360082

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 44,088 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

