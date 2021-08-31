Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Ford Transit

179,379 KM

Details Description Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

604-496-5123

Contact Seller
2015 Ford Transit

2015 Ford Transit

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford Transit

XLT

Location

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

604-496-5123

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

179,379KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7812351
  • Stock #: AA21205A
  • VIN: 1FMZK1YM9FKB23819

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 179,379 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, XLT, 3.7L V6, 6 spd auto, remote entry, reverse sensing, passenger running board, trlr tow, bluetooth, trlr brake controller, rain sensing wipers, passive anti theft and more. 

Please drop by Brown Bros Auto Clearance for a look and a test drive.  You'll be glad you did.  

Brown Bros Auto Clearance Centre, home of the 30 day exchange policy. We finance when others can't. Easy pricing, easy payments, easy financing. Low finance rates. Cash back or deferred payments available. Visit our website: www.brownbrosautoclearancecentre.com to see our complete inventory of used cars and trucks in Surrey.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Auxiliary Audio Input
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

2017 Ford Explorer P...
 82,005 KM
$42,995 + tax & lic
2014 Jeep Cherokee S...
 142,152 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 3500 SLT, A...
 194,000 KM
$48,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

Call Dealer

604-496-XXXX

(click to show)

604-496-5123

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory