2015 GMC Sierra 3500

221,000 KM

$59,995

+ tax & licensing
$59,995

+ taxes & licensing

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

604-496-5123

Denali

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

604-496-5123

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$59,995

+ taxes & licensing

221,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7917189
  Stock #: AA3685
  VIN: 1GT424E83FF513685

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Diesel
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 221,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD 4WD Crew Cab Denali DURAMAX/ALLISON * 6'box 
DETAILS

  • Bodystyle: Crew Cab Standard Box 4-Wheel Drive Denali
  • Engine: 6.6L, Turbocharged Diesel V8, 397HP
  • Transmission: 6-speed Automatic
  • Exterior Colour: White
  • Interior Colour: Black leather
  • Kilometres: 221,000 km
  • VIN: 1GT424E83FF513685
  • Stock No: AA3685
  • Local, two owners, no accidents, service/maintenance records
  • Maximum Trailering Capacity: 22,600 LBS
  • Navigation
  • Backup camera
  • DVD player
  • Passed mechanical safety inspection(report on file)
  • Please check out our entire inventory: www.bcdriver.ca
  • Free 1 year/12,000km powertrain warranty
  • $59,995 + $695 documentation fee + PST/GST 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Warranty Included
Navigation System
Adjustable Pedals
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

