2015 GMC Sierra 3500

+ taxes & licensing
604-496-5123
12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3
604-496-5123
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD 4WD Crew Cab Denali DURAMAX/ALLISON * 6'box
DETAILS
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3