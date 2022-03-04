$65,998+ tax & licensing
2015 GMC Sierra 3500
HD SLT Sunroof/ Canopy/ 2'' Lift/ Leather/ Navi
Location
Langley Chrysler
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2
778-726-0815
140,911KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8592920
- Stock #: N268404A
- VIN: 1GT423C81FF513102
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 140,911 KM
Vehicle Description
The GMC Sierra HD is the toughest, most capable pickup truck that GMC has ever built, and that's saying a lot. This 2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD is for sale today.
Take one look inside the new 2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD and you'll see clearly why this is the new standard in truck interiors. Sierra's interior brings comfort, refinement, and convenience to a whole new level. From the exceptional storage space in the centre console to connectivity and convenience features, the Sierra 3500HD is designed to give you the comfort you deserve and the flexible functionality you need. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 140,911 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 397HP 6.6L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sierra 3500HD's trim level is SLT. The SLT trim is where GMC's professional grade really shines. It comes with some features you'd expect to find in a luxury car. A few of those features include an 8-inch color touch radio with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, USB ports, an aux jack, and six-speaker audio, power leather seats with a memeory driver's seat, an integrated trailer brake controller, a trailering equipment package, power adjustable pedals, a household-style power outlet, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, a rear vision camera, remote start, auto-dimming rearview mirror, heated, power adjustable mirrors with integrated turn signals, OnStar, a chrome grille, chrome bumpers with a CornerStep rear bumper, a universal home remote, and more.
Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 5000 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!
PLEASE NOTE
In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store.
We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times.
SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862
SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991
See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.
All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $99, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.
o~o
Vehicle Features
Four Wheel Drive
Differential, heavy-duty locking rear
Cooling, external engine oil cooler
Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler
Battery, heavy-duty 720 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
Alternator, 150 amps
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Air cleaner, high-capacity
Pickup box, Wideside
Transfer case, electronic shift with rotary dial controls (Requires 4WD models)
Suspension Package, Standard includes 51mm twin tube shock absorbers and 33mm front stabilizer bar
Chassis, single rear wheel
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Seat, rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up), 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)
Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
Driver Information Centre, 4.2-inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization, warning messages and vehicle information
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control
Power outlet, 110-volt AC
Windows, power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
Assist handle, front passenger and driver on A-pillars
Pedals, power-adjustable
6-Speaker Audio System
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
CornerStep, rear bumper
Mouldings, bodyside, chrome
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, chrome
Bumper, front chrome
Grille surround, chrome
Tailgate and bed rail protection caps, top
Bumper, rear chrome with bumper CornerSteps
Headlamps, halogen projector with LED signature
LED Lighting, cargo box with switch on centre switch bank (Deleted when (ZW9) pickup box delete is ordered.)
Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower (Deleted when (ZW9) pickup box delete is ordered.)
Stabilitrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Tailgate, locking, utilizes same key as ignition and door (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup box delete.)
Steering, Recirculating Ball
Wheelhouse liners, rear (Not available with dual rear wheels. Deleted with (ZW9) pickup box delete.)
Tire carrier lock, keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door (Not included when (ZW9) pickup box delete or (9J4) rear bumper delete is ordered.)
Cargo tie downs (4), movable upper (Deleted when (ZW9) pickup box delete is ordered.)
Trailering equipment Trailering hitch platform 2.5" with a 2.0" insert for HD, 7-wire harness with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way sealed connector to hook up parking lamps, backup lamps, right and left turn signals, an electric ...
