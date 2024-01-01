Menu
Account
Sign In
Price does not include $899 documentation, $599 used car finance placement fee and taxes. D#30394 Call 1-877-868-1775! Financing available OAC.

2015 GMC Terrain

154,884 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 GMC Terrain

SLE

Watch This Vehicle

2015 GMC Terrain

SLE

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15377 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-888-375-5854

  1. 11452280
  2. 11452280
  3. 11452280
  4. 11452280
  5. 11452280
  6. 11452280
  7. 11452280
  8. 11452280
  9. 11452280
  10. 11452280
  11. 11452280
  12. 11452280
  13. 11452280
  14. 11452280
  15. 11452280
  16. 11452280
  17. 11452280
  18. 11452280
  19. 11452280
  20. 11452280
Contact Seller

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
154,884KM
VIN 2GKALMEKXF6163305

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 154,884 KM

Vehicle Description

Price does not include $899 documentation, $599 used car finance placement fee and taxes. D#30394 Call 1-877-868-1775! Financing available OAC.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

Used 2019 Hyundai Sonata 2.4L Essential FWD, Low Km Local for sale in Port Coquitlam, BC
2019 Hyundai Sonata 2.4L Essential FWD, Low Km Local 72,731 KM $19,990 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Kia NIRO EX Hybrid, Low KM No Accident 1 Owner for sale in Port Coquitlam, BC
2018 Kia NIRO EX Hybrid, Low KM No Accident 1 Owner 74,813 KM $22,990 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Kia Soul EV 5dr Wgn w-Black-Red Exterior, NO Accident NO PST for sale in Port Coquitlam, BC
2016 Kia Soul EV 5dr Wgn w-Black-Red Exterior, NO Accident NO PST 71,948 KM $13,990 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Chrysler Jeep Dodge Surrey

15377 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

Call Dealer

1-888-375-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-375-5854

Alternate Numbers
1-888-891-6956
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-375-5854

Contact Seller
2015 GMC Terrain