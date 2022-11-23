2015 GMC Terrain

Listing ID: 9426630

9426630 Stock #: 18870

18870 VIN: 2GKALMEK0F6264594

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 18870

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Aluminum Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Safety Onstar Interior Rear View Camera Additional Features SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.