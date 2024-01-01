Menu
New Tires! Fresh Oil Change! Heated Seats! The 2015 Honda Accord Sedan L4 Sport CVT boasts a compelling combination of performance and efficiency. Under the hood, it features a robust 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine, delivering a responsive and smooth driving experience. The Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) enhances fuel efficiency while maintaining a dynamic performance. The Sport trim adds a touch of athleticism with distinctive exterior elements, including 18-inch alloy wheels and a rear spoiler. Inside, the well-crafted cabin offers ample space for passengers and a user-friendly infotainment system. With a solid reputation for reliability and a comprehensive set of safety features, the 2015 Honda Accord Sedan L4 Sport CVT stands out as a well-rounded and desirable midsize sedan. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a "True Price" dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

2015 Honda Accord

111,688 KM

Details Description

$20,080

+ tax & licensing
2015 Honda Accord

Sedan L4 Sport CVT

2015 Honda Accord

Sedan L4 Sport CVT

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

$20,080

+ taxes & licensing

111,688KM
Used
VIN 1HGCR2F55FA801089

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UTNA01089
  • Mileage 111,688 KM

Vehicle Description

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-XXXX

604-531-2916

$20,080

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2015 Honda Accord