2015 Honda Civic

117,815 KM

Details Description Features

Make it Yours
White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

Sedan EX - Bluetooth - Heated Seats

Location

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

117,815KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10218828
  • Stock #: 20700B
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F57FH015586

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 117,815 KM

Vehicle Description

For 2015, the Honda Civic Sedan continues to be one of the top picks in a field packed with talented entries, according to Edmunds.com. This 2015 Honda Civic Sedan is for sale today.

In addition to the impressive performance and handling that the 2015 Honda Civic Sedan provides, this model also offers exceptional amenities to enhance the total experience. Staying in tune with what drivers want, this car features modern technology for information and entertainment. It also provides outstanding safety ratings to make everyone feel safe no matter where the destination leads.This sedan has 117,815 kms. It's white in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 143HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Air Conditioning.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Rear View Camera

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

