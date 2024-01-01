Menu
Fresh Oil Change! The 2015 Honda Civic Sedan LX CVT is equipped with a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine producing 143 horsepower. It features a continuously variable transmission (CVT) for smooth acceleration and improved fuel efficiency. Standard features include a rearview camera, Bluetooth connectivity, a 5-inch display screen, and a four-speaker audio system with USB and auxiliary inputs. The interior offers comfortable cloth seating, automatic climate control, and a spacious cabin. Safety features include anti-lock brakes, stability and traction control, and multiple airbags. The Civic LX CVT also boasts excellent fuel economy, achieving up to 30 mpg city and 39 mpg highway. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

2015 Honda Civic

144,359 KM

$14,636

2015 Honda Civic

Sedan LX CVT

2015 Honda Civic

Sedan LX CVT

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

$14,636

Used
144,359KM
VIN 2HGFB2F47FH004336

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UTNA04336
  • Mileage 144,359 KM

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

$14,636

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2015 Honda Civic