Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Honda Civic

167,356 KM

Details Features

$15,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Honda Civic

FINANCING AVAILABLE

Watch This Vehicle
12107401

2015 Honda Civic

FINANCING AVAILABLE

Location

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-593-5191

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
167,356KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFB2F59FH018831

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 167,356 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From H2H Auto Group

Used 2015 Volkswagen Passat FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Surrey, BC
2015 Volkswagen Passat FINANCING AVAILABLE 179,848 KM $11,998 + tax & lic
Used 2006 Mazda MAZDA6 FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Surrey, BC
2006 Mazda MAZDA6 FINANCING AVAILABLE 112,632 KM $6,998 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Chrysler PT Cruiser FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Surrey, BC
2009 Chrysler PT Cruiser FINANCING AVAILABLE 161,378 KM $4,998 + tax & lic

Email H2H Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

Call Dealer

604-593-XXXX

(click to show)

604-593-5191

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

H2H Auto Group

604-593-5191

Contact Seller
2015 Honda Civic