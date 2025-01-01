Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Honda Civic

193,613 KM

Details Features

$12,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Honda Civic

FINANCING AVAILABLE

Watch This Vehicle
12172237

2015 Honda Civic

FINANCING AVAILABLE

Location

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-593-5191

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$12,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
193,613KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFB2F78FH049781

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # H9781
  • Mileage 193,613 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From H2H Auto Group

Used 2011 Ford Explorer FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Surrey, BC
2011 Ford Explorer FINANCING AVAILABLE 210,294 KM $9,998 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Honda Odyssey FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Surrey, BC
2010 Honda Odyssey FINANCING AVAILABLE 182,265 KM $10,998 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Surrey, BC
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan FINANCING AVAILABLE 163,163 KM $12,998 + tax & lic

Email H2H Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

Call Dealer

604-593-XXXX

(click to show)

604-593-5191

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,998

+ taxes & licensing

H2H Auto Group

604-593-5191

Contact Seller
2015 Honda Civic