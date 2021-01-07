Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Honda Civic

44,373 KM

Details Description Features

$15,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,000

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-866-768-6885

Contact Seller
2015 Honda Civic

2015 Honda Civic

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Honda Civic

EX

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-866-768-6885

  1. 6530391
  2. 6530391
Contact Seller

$15,000

+ taxes & licensing

44,373KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6530391
  • Stock #: 5721
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F59FH034673

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 44,373 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT FREE!! LOW KMS!! Options include: Power moonroof, Bluetooth, Alloy wheels, Remote entry, and much more. This barely used 2015 Honda Civic is now available to test drive at JimPattison Hyundai Surrey. This exceptional local sedan has been fully inspected atJim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicing is up to date. We always include a 30-day powertrainguarantee, 14-day exchange privilege and a CarFax vehicle history report withall of our pre-owned vehicles. For a limited time, this used Civic is alsoavailable at special financing rates! Call 1-866-768-6885! Do you prefer textcontact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Sunroof
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Remote Trunk Release
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Daytime Running Lights
Front Wheel Drive
Engine: 1.8L I-4 SOHC 16-Valve i-VTEC
Anti-Theft
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Traction Control System
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Split Folding Rear Seats
Reclining Seats
Heated Front Bucket Seats
rear window defogger
All Equipped
Center Arm Rest
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Transmission: Continuously Variable
Tires: P205/55R16 89H AS
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System w/6 Speakers
Wheels: 16' x 6.5J Aluminum-Alloy

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

2016 Subaru XV Cross...
 74,600 KM
$21,990 + tax & lic
2010 Lexus RX 350 Base
 158,740 KM
$18,990 + tax & lic
2018 Mercedes-Benz G...
 51,212 KM
$39,990 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

Call Dealer

1-866-768-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-768-6885

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory