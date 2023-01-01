$25,343+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-531-2916
2015 Honda CR-V
Touring AWD
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
- Listing ID: 10107678
- Stock #: 24UTNA04756
- VIN: 5J6RM4H99FL804756
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UTNA04756
- Mileage 138,761 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! Backup Camera! Navigation! Fresh Oil Change! With its sleek and aerodynamic design, the CR-V Touring AWD stands out from the crowd. Its bold lines, distinctive grille, and premium alloy wheels exude confidence and sophistication, ensuring you arrive in style wherever you go. Step inside the luxurious cabin, and you'll be greeted by a world of comfort and convenience. Sink into the plush leather seats, appreciate the spaciousness, and enjoy the panoramic sunroof that fills the cabin with natural light. With ample legroom and versatile cargo space, the CR-V Touring AWD adapts to your every need, whether it's hauling groceries, sports gear, or luggage for that long-awaited road trip. Equipped with an intelligent all-wheel drive system, the CR-V Touring tackles any terrain with ease. From snowy mountains to muddy trails, this SUV's advanced technology ensures exceptional traction and stability, giving you the confidence to explore new horizons. Stay connected and entertained on the go with the integrated touchscreen infotainment system. Access your favorite music, make hands-free calls, and navigate with precision, all at your fingertips. With advanced safety features like lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, and a multi-angle rearview camera, you can rest assured that your safety is a top priority. Under the hood, the CR-V Touring AWD boasts a powerful yet fuel-efficient engine that delivers a thrilling performance while keeping your wallet happy. Enjoy the perfect balance of power and efficiency, allowing you to go the extra mile without compromising on performance. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
