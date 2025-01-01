Menu
Account
Sign In
Price includes documentation fee ($595). Finance placement fee ($695) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#30601

2015 Honda CR-V

68,580 KM

Details Description

$23,585

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Honda CR-V

AWD 5DR EX-L

Watch This Vehicle
13153006

2015 Honda CR-V

AWD 5DR EX-L

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

604-588-6088

  1. 13153006
  2. 13153006
  3. 13153006
  4. 13153006
  5. 13153006
  6. 13153006
  7. 13153006
  8. 13153006
  9. 13153006
  10. 13153006
  11. 13153006
  12. 13153006
  13. 13153006
  14. 13153006
  15. 13153006
  16. 13153006
  17. 13153006
  18. 13153006
  19. 13153006
  20. 13153006
  21. 13153006
  22. 13153006
  23. 13153006
Contact Seller

$23,585

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
68,580KM
VIN 2HKRM4H74FH110016

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Basque Red Pearl
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # UEX42742
  • Mileage 68,580 KM

Vehicle Description

Price includes documentation fee ($595). Finance placement fee ($695) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#30601

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

Used 2017 Honda Pilot EX-L / NO ACCIDENTS / LOW MILEAGE for sale in Vancouver, BC
2017 Honda Pilot EX-L / NO ACCIDENTS / LOW MILEAGE 94,193 KM $25,983 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda CR-V Touring AWD, loaded! Great mileage for sale in Surrey, BC
2019 Honda CR-V Touring AWD, loaded! Great mileage 0 $31,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE AWD for sale in North Vancouver, BC
2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE AWD 76,200 KM $38,995 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volvo of Surrey

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

Call Dealer

604-588-XXXX

(click to show)

604-588-6088

Alternate Numbers
1-877-213-5474
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,585

+ taxes & licensing>

Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-588-6088

2015 Honda CR-V