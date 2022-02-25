$28,000+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-866-768-6885
2015 Honda CR-V
Touring
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
1-866-768-6885
$28,000
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8288478
- Stock #: NU056135A
- VIN: 5J6RM4H99FL800075
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Obsidian Blue Pearl
- Interior Colour Tauring Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 87,925 KM
Vehicle Description
ACCIDENT FREE!! LOCALCAR!! Options include: Leather Seats, Sun Roof, Rear View Camera, Honda Link, Blind spot Camera and much more. This used SUV is now available totest drive at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey. This amazing local vehicle has beenfully inspected at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicing is up to date. We always includea 30-day powertrain guarantee, 14-day exchange privilege and a CarFax vehiclehistory report with all of our pre-owned vehicles. For a limited time, this awesome CRV is also available at special financing rates! Call 1-866-768-6885! Doyou prefer text contact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.