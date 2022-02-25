Menu
2015 Honda CR-V

87,925 KM

$28,000

+ tax & licensing
$28,000

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-866-768-6885

2015 Honda CR-V

2015 Honda CR-V

Touring

2015 Honda CR-V

Touring

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-866-768-6885

$28,000

+ taxes & licensing

87,925KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8288478
  • Stock #: NU056135A
  • VIN: 5J6RM4H99FL800075

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Obsidian Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Tauring Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 87,925 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT FREE!! LOCALCAR!! Options include: Leather Seats, Sun Roof, Rear View Camera, Honda Link, Blind spot Camera and much more. This used SUV is now available totest drive at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey. This amazing local vehicle has beenfully inspected at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicing is up to date. We always includea 30-day powertrain guarantee, 14-day exchange privilege and a CarFax vehiclehistory report with all of our pre-owned vehicles. For a limited time, this awesome CRV is also available at special financing rates! Call 1-866-768-6885! Doyou prefer text contact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Roof Rack
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Running Boards
Trailer Hitch
Tonneau Cover
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Halogen Headlamps
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Map Lights
rear window defogger
Digital clock
Inside Hood Release
perforated leather-trimmed seating surfaces
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder
Heated Outside Mirrors
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Transmission: Continuously Variable
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Memory Seats
Reclining Seats
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Sunroof
Anti-Theft
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Traction Control System
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Satellite Radio
Leather Wrap Wheel
All Equipped
Reverse Park Assist/ Parking Sensors
Fully loaded
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag
Tires: P225/60R18 99H All-Season
Wheels: 18' Aluminum Alloy
Engine: 2.4L 16-Valve DOHC i-VTEC 4-Cylinder
BLACK ROOF RACK CROSSBARS
Half-Size Running Boards
CR-V Utility Package 2

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

