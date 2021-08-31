2015 Honda Fit

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,998 + taxes & licensing 1 3 2 , 3 4 9 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8005605

8005605 Stock #: H2033

H2033 VIN: 3HGGK5H51FM102033

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 132,349 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Wheel Covers Bluetooth Connection

