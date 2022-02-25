Menu
2015 Hyundai Elantra GT

88,427 KM

Details Features

$16,998

+ tax & licensing
$16,998

+ taxes & licensing

H2H Auto Group

604-346-5151

2015 Hyundai Elantra GT

2015 Hyundai Elantra GT

GLS

2015 Hyundai Elantra GT

GLS

Location

H2H Auto Group

16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-346-5151

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,998

+ taxes & licensing

88,427KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8409645
  • Stock #: H0048
  • VIN: KMHD35LH9FU250048

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # H0048
  • Mileage 88,427 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Panoramic Roof
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Cargo shade
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

