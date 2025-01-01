Menu
2015 Hyundai Genesis

113,838 KM

Details Features

$16,998

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Hyundai Genesis

Coupe 3.8 Premium

13182908

2015 Hyundai Genesis

Coupe 3.8 Premium

Location

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

$16,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
113,838KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHHU6KJ5FU125976

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 113,838 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

$16,998

+ taxes & licensing>

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

2015 Hyundai Genesis