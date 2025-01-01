$16,998+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 Hyundai Genesis
Coupe 3.8 Premium
2015 Hyundai Genesis
Coupe 3.8 Premium
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$16,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
113,838KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHHU6KJ5FU125976
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 113,838 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From White Rock Dodge
2020 Acura TLX Tech A-Spec w/Red Leather 91,398 KM $29,998 + tax & lic
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Limited 61,500 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 65,010 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email White Rock Dodge
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
Call Dealer
604-531-XXXX(click to show)
$16,998
+ taxes & licensing>
White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2015 Hyundai Genesis