2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport AWD Looking for the perfect blend of style, comfort, and performance? Look no further than this 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport AWD! With its impressive features and sleek design, this vehicle is sure to elevate your driving experience. Key Features: All-Wheel Drive for enhanced traction and stability Tilt steering for personalized comfort Air conditioning for a pleasant driving environment Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calling and music streaming Power windows, locks, and mirrors for convenience Leather interior for a touch of luxury Heated front and rear seats for maximum comfort in any season Heated steering wheel to keep your hands warm on chilly days Back-up camera for added safety and convenience Panoramic sunroof for a spacious and airy feel Automatic transmission for smooth drivingThis Santa Fe Sport comfortably accommodates up to 5 passengers, making it ideal for families, road trips, or daily commutes. Whether youre navigating city streets or tackling rough terrain, the AWD system ensures a confident and capable ride in any conditions.Dont miss out on this opportunity to own a feature-packed and reliable SUV! With 152,741 kms on the odometer, this Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is ready to take you on your next adventure. Contact us today to schedule a test drive and experience the driving pleasure this vehicle has to offer!

Administration Fee $375

Dealer# 26220

Excellent, Affordable Lubrico Warranty Options Available on ALL Vehicles!

All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service. 

We speak English, French, German, Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu Language! 

We are proud to have sold over 14,500 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C. 

What Makes Us Different? 
All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales. 
 
Administration Fee of $375
 
Disclaimer: 
Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle. 
 
B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre 
14458 104th Ave. 
Surrey, BC 
V3R1L9 
DL# 26220

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 152,741 KM

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport AWD Looking for the perfect blend of style, comfort, and performance? Look no further than this 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport AWD! With its impressive features and sleek design, this vehicle is sure to elevate your driving experience. Key Features: All-Wheel Drive for enhanced traction and stability Tilt steering for personalized comfort Air conditioning for a pleasant driving environment Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calling and music streaming Power windows, locks, and mirrors for convenience Leather interior for a touch of luxury Heated front and rear seats for maximum comfort in any season Heated steering wheel to keep your hands warm on chilly days Back-up camera for added safety and convenience Panoramic sunroof for a spacious and airy feel Automatic transmission for smooth drivingThis Santa Fe Sport comfortably accommodates up to 5 passengers, making it ideal for families, road trips, or daily commutes. Whether you're navigating city streets or tackling rough terrain, the AWD system ensures a confident and capable ride in any conditions.Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a feature-packed and reliable SUV! With 152,741 kms on the odometer, this Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is ready to take you on your next adventure. Contact us today to schedule a test drive and experience the driving pleasure this vehicle has to offer!


Administration Fee $375

Dealer# 26220


Excellent, Affordable Lubrico Warranty Options Available on ALL Vehicles!

All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service. 

We speak English, French, German, Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu Language! 


We are proud to have sold over 14,500 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C.


What Makes Us Different?
All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales.

Administration Fee of $375

Disclaimer:
Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle.

B.C. Dealers' Trade-In Centre
14458 104th Ave.
Surrey, BC
V3R1L9
DL# 26220


6-0-4-5-8-5-1-8-3-1

Safety

Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear Parking Sensors
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Blind Spot

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
4 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Instrument Panel Bin
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Multi-Function Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 12-way power driver's seat w/4-way power lumbar support
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Passenger Seat
Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Convenience

Clock

Mechanical

Trailer Wiring Harness
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
130 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
54-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
66 L Fuel Tank
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Axle Ratio 3.648
Engine: 2.4L GDI I4 DOHC
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Tires: P235/65 R17 AS
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Covered Dashboard Storage
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
lock-up torque converter and manual shift mode
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert
Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: Active ECO System
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
Front Vented Discs
Wheels: 17 x 7 Aluminum Alloy
driver's seat memory and 4-way power passenger seat
300 kgs

