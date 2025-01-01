$14,980+ tax & licensing
Location
B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.
14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9
604-585-1831
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 152,741 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport AWD Looking for the perfect blend of style, comfort, and performance? Look no further than this 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport AWD! With its impressive features and sleek design, this vehicle is sure to elevate your driving experience. Key Features: All-Wheel Drive for enhanced traction and stability Tilt steering for personalized comfort Air conditioning for a pleasant driving environment Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calling and music streaming Power windows, locks, and mirrors for convenience Leather interior for a touch of luxury Heated front and rear seats for maximum comfort in any season Heated steering wheel to keep your hands warm on chilly days Back-up camera for added safety and convenience Panoramic sunroof for a spacious and airy feel Automatic transmission for smooth drivingThis Santa Fe Sport comfortably accommodates up to 5 passengers, making it ideal for families, road trips, or daily commutes. Whether you're navigating city streets or tackling rough terrain, the AWD system ensures a confident and capable ride in any conditions.Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a feature-packed and reliable SUV! With 152,741 kms on the odometer, this Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is ready to take you on your next adventure. Contact us today to schedule a test drive and experience the driving pleasure this vehicle has to offer!
Administration Fee $375
Excellent, Affordable Lubrico Warranty Options Available on ALL Vehicles!
All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service.
We speak English, French, German, Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu Language!
We are proud to have sold over 14,500 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C.
What Makes Us Different?
All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales.
Disclaimer:
Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle.
