2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

ACCIDENT FREE!! LOADED!! Options include: Navigation, Panoramic sunroof, Heated/Cooled leather seats, Backup camera, Inifinity premium sound system, and much more. This very clean pre-loved 2015 Santa Fe Sport is now available to test drive at JimPattison Hyundai Surrey. This amazing local sport utility vehicle has been fully inspected atJim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicing is up to date. We always include a 30-day powertrainguarantee, 14-day exchange privilege and a CarFax vehicle history report withall of our pre-owned vehicles. For a limited time, this used Santa Fe is alsoavailable at special financing rates! Call 1-866-768-6885! Do you prefer textcontact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084
