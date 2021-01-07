Menu
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

116,532 KM

Details

$18,500

+ tax & licensing
$18,500

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-866-768-6885

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.0T Limited

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.0T Limited

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-866-768-6885

  1. 6542854
  2. 6542854
$18,500

+ taxes & licensing

116,532KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6542854
  Stock #: 5723
  VIN: 5XYZUDLA3FG297176

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Twilight Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 116,532 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT FREE!! LOADED!! Options include: Navigation, Panoramic sunroof, Heated/Cooled leather seats, Backup camera, Inifinity premium sound system, and much more. This very clean pre-loved 2015 Santa Fe Sport is now available to test drive at JimPattison Hyundai Surrey. This amazing local sport utility vehicle has been fully inspected atJim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicing is up to date. We always include a 30-day powertrainguarantee, 14-day exchange privilege and a CarFax vehicle history report withall of our pre-owned vehicles. For a limited time, this used Santa Fe is alsoavailable at special financing rates! Call 1-866-768-6885! Do you prefer textcontact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Traction Control System
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
POWER SEAT
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Heated Outside Mirrors
Door Map Pockets
Roof Rack
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Xenon Headlights
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
All Wheel Drive
Anti-Theft
Panoramic Sunroof
rear window defogger
Privacy Glass
Split Folding Rear Seats
Memory Seats
Reclining Seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Reverse Park Assist/ Parking Sensors
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Hill Ascent Control
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Inside Hood Release
Leather Seating Surfaces
Engine: 2.0L Turbo-GDI DOHC 16-Valve I4
Tires: P235/55 R19 AS
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-866-768-XXXX

1-866-768-6885

