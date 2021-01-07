2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Power Brakes Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes Passenger Air Bag On/Off Traction Control System Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks POWER SEAT Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Map Lights Intermittent Wipers Console Rain sensor wipers Remote Trunk Release Auto On/Off Headlamps Convenience Lighting Pkg Cup Holder Heated Outside Mirrors Door Map Pockets Exterior Roof Rack Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper Xenon Headlights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Computer Satellite Radio Digital clock Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Powertrain All Wheel Drive Security Anti-Theft Windows Panoramic Sunroof rear window defogger Privacy Glass Seating Split Folding Rear Seats Memory Seats Reclining Seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features Reverse Park Assist/ Parking Sensors Rear View Camera Power Lift Gates Hill Ascent Control Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror Center Arm Rest Inside Hood Release Leather Seating Surfaces Engine: 2.0L Turbo-GDI DOHC 16-Valve I4 Tires: P235/55 R19 AS Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats

