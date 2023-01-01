Menu
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

162,850 KM

Details Description

$19,752

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

XL 3.3L AWD Premium

XL 3.3L AWD Premium

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

$19,752

+ taxes & licensing

  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9464169
  • Stock #: 24UTNA03122
  • VIN: KM8SNDHF2FU103122

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Circuit Silver
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 162,850 KM

Vehicle Description

Amazing service history, no accidents and a lcal vehicle. Dont miss out on this amazing value. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

