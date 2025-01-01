$11,998+ tax & licensing
2015 Hyundai Sonata
GLS at
Location
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Noir Pearl Met
- Interior Colour Grey Cloth
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UTNA28540
- Mileage 130,797 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! No Accidents! New Tires! Fresh Oil Change! The 2015 Hyundai Sonata GLS is a midsize sedan offering a blend of comfort, efficiency, and technology. It features a 2.4L four-cylinder engine producing 185 horsepower, paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. Standard features include a 5-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth connectivity, a rearview camera, and keyless entry. The cabin provides spacious seating, premium cloth upholstery, and dual-zone climate control. Safety features include ABS, traction control, electronic stability control, and multiple airbags. The Sonata GLS also offers smooth handling, good fuel efficiency (up to 25 mpg city/37 mpg highway), and a sleek exterior design with LED daytime running lights. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
