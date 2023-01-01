Menu
2015 Hyundai Sonata

70,846 KM

Details Description Features

$17,500

+ tax & licensing
Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-866-768-6885

GL

GL

Location

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

70,846KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9950984
  • Stock #: PU250030A
  • VIN: 5NPE24AF5FH091076

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Horse
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 70,846 KM

Vehicle Description

LOCALCAR!! LOW KM!! ONE OWNER!!  Options include Keyless Entry, Heated Seats, Rear view camera, Bluetooth, Cruise control, Power windows, power mirrors, power lock, Alloy wheels, and much more. This used Sedan is now available totest drive at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey. This amazing local vehicle has beenfully inspected at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicing is up to date. We always includea 30-day powertrain guarantee, 14-day exchange privilege, and a CarFax vehiclehistory report with all of our pre-owned vehicles. For a limited time, this used one-owner Hyundai Sonata is also available at special financing rates! Call 1-866-768-6885! Doyou prefer text contact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Inside Hood Release
Heated Front Bucket Seats

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Engine: 2.4L I4 GDI DOHC w/Dual CVVT

Seating

Heated Seats
Reclining Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Halogen Headlamps
Tires: P205/65R16 All-Season
Wheels: 16 x 6.5J Aluminum Alloy

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder
Heated Outside Mirrors

Security

Anti-Theft

Safety

Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Traction Control System
DUAL AIRBAG

Media / Nav / Comm

Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Curb Side Mirrors
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag
Remote Fuel Cover Release
Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System

