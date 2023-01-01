$17,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,500
+ taxes & licensing
Jim Pattison Auto Group
1-866-768-6885
2015 Hyundai Sonata
2015 Hyundai Sonata
GL
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
1-866-768-6885
$17,500
+ taxes & licensing
70,846KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9950984
- Stock #: PU250030A
- VIN: 5NPE24AF5FH091076
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Horse
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 70,846 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Inside Hood Release
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Engine: 2.4L I4 GDI DOHC w/Dual CVVT
Seating
Heated Seats
Reclining Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Halogen Headlamps
Tires: P205/65R16 All-Season
Wheels: 16 x 6.5J Aluminum Alloy
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Convenience
Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder
Heated Outside Mirrors
Security
Anti-Theft
Safety
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Traction Control System
DUAL AIRBAG
Media / Nav / Comm
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Curb Side Mirrors
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag
Remote Fuel Cover Release
Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey
15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9