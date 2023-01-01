Menu
2015 Jeep Cherokee

63,000 KM

Details

$17,800

+ tax & licensing
$17,800

+ taxes & licensing

Highway Auto Sales

604-727-9298

2015 Jeep Cherokee

2015 Jeep Cherokee

4WD 4dr North

2015 Jeep Cherokee

4WD 4dr North

Location

Highway Auto Sales

16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-727-9298

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$17,800

+ taxes & licensing

63,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10171281
  • Stock #: 9582
  • VIN: 1C4PJMCS7FW739582

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green Metallic
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 63,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 

PLEASE CALL US AT 604-727-9298 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW OR TEST DRIVE

DEALER#26479. DOC FEE $695

highway auto sales 16187,fraser hwy surrey bc v4n0v9

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Highway Auto Sales

Highway Auto Sales

Highway Auto Sales

16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

