$17,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,800
+ taxes & licensing
Highway Auto Sales
604-727-9298
2015 Jeep Cherokee
2015 Jeep Cherokee
4WD 4dr North
Location
Highway Auto Sales
16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9
604-727-9298
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$17,800
+ taxes & licensing
63,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10171281
- Stock #: 9582
- VIN: 1C4PJMCS7FW739582
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green Metallic
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 63,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL US AT 604-727-9298 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW OR TEST DRIVE
DEALER#26479. DOC FEE $695
highway auto sales 16187,fraser hwy surrey bc v4n0v9
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Seating
Heated Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Highway Auto Sales
Highway Auto Sales
Highway Auto Sales
16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9