2015 Jeep Cherokee

140,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

SK Automarket

604-542-4970

2015 Jeep Cherokee

2015 Jeep Cherokee

NORTH EDN, 4X4, INSPECTED WARRANTY, FINANCING & BCAA MEMBERSHIP!

2015 Jeep Cherokee

NORTH EDN, 4X4, INSPECTED WARRANTY, FINANCING & BCAA MEMBERSHIP!

Location

SK Automarket

104-3050 King George Hwy, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-542-4970

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

140,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 10179849
  Stock #: 24860
  VIN: 1C4PJMCB5FW744778

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Gray
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 5-door
  Passengers 5
  Stock # 24860
  Mileage 140,000 KM

Vehicle Description

VERY CLEAN AND TIDY CHEROKEE 4X4. WELL EQUIPED WITH ALL POWER OPTIONS AND VERY GOOD SERVICE HISTORY. INSPECTED, WARRANTY, FINANCING& BCAA MEMBERSHIP!

Welcome to the Automarket, your community SUV Dealrship of "YES". We are featuring a very nice Cherokee North Edition with brand new tires. This 4 Wheel Drive SUV has all of the Power Options and has been fully inspected. The Brakes are 85% New and the Tires are Brand New. We have also changed the oil and performed a complete detail on the vehicle for your safety and enjoyment.

This vehicle has been in a previous accident and does have a rebuild status and you are welcome to have it independantly inspected for your comfort and happiness.

2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU, BE SURE TO CALL FIRST TO CONFIRM WHERE THE VEHICLE IS PARKED
WHITE ROCK 604-542-4970 LANGLEY 604-533-1310 OWNER’S CELL 604-649-0565
 
 We are a family owned and operated business since 1983 and we are committed to offering outstanding vehicles backed by exceptional customer service, now and in the future.
 What ever your specific needs may be, we will custom tailor your purchase exactly how you want or need it to be. All you have to do is give us a call and we will happily walk you through all the steps with no stress and no pressure.
“WE ARE THE HOUSE OF YES”
ADDITIONAL BENFITS WHEN BUYING FROM SK AUTOMARKET:
ON SITE FINANCING THROUGH OUR 17 AFFILIATED BANKS AND VEHICLE FINANCE COMPANIES
IN HOUSE LEASE TO OWN PROGRAM.
EVRY VEHICLE HAS UNDERGONE A 120 POINT COMPREHENSIVE INSPECTION
EVERY PURCHASE INCLUDES A FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY
EVERY VEHICLE INCLUDES A COMPLIMENTARY BCAA MEMBERSHIP FOR YOUR  SECURITY
EVERY VEHICLE INCLUDES A CARFAX AND ICBC DAMAGE REPORT
EVERY VEHICLE IS GUARANTEED LIEN FREE
DISCOUNTED RATES ON PARTS AND SERVICE FOR YOUR NEW CAR AND ANY OTHER FAMILY CARS THAT NEED WORK NOW AND IN THE FUTURE.
36 YEARS IN THE VEHICLE SALES INDUSTRY
A+++ MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU
RATED TOP DEALER BY CARGURUS 2 YEARS IN A ROW
MEMBER IN GOOD STANDING WITH THE VEHICLE SALES AUTHORITY OF BRITISH COLUMBIA
MEMBER OF THE AUTOMOTIVE RETAILERS ASSOCIATION
COMMITTED CONTRIBUTER TO OUR LOCAL COMMUNITY AND THE RESIDENTS OF BC

This vehicle has been Fully Inspected, Certified and Qualifies for Our Free Extended Warranty.Don't forget to ask about our Great Finance and Lease Rates. We also have a Options for Buy Here Pay Here and Lease to Own for Good Customers in Bad Situations. 2 locations to help you, White Rock and Langley. Be sure to call before you come to confirm the vehicles location and availability or look us up at www.automarketsales.com. White Rock 604-542-4970 and Langley 604-533-1310. Serving Surrey, Delta, Langley, Richmond, Vancouver, all of BC and western Canada. Financing & leasing available. CALL SK AUTOMARKET LTD. 6045424970. Call us toll-free at 1 877 813-6807. $495 Documentation fee and applicable taxes are in addition to advertised prices.
LANGLEY LOCATION DEALER# 40038
S. SURREY LOCATION DEALER #9987

Vehicle Features

Powertrain

4 X 4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

SK Automarket

SK Automarket

104-3050 King George Hwy, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

