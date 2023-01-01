2015 Jeep Cherokee

$15,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10179849

10179849 Stock #: 24860

24860 VIN: 1C4PJMCB5FW744778

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Passengers 5

Stock # 24860

Mileage 140,000 KM

Vehicle Features Powertrain 4 X 4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.