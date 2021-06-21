Menu
2015 Jeep Cherokee

52,270 KM

Details Description Features

$26,885

+ tax & licensing
$26,885

+ taxes & licensing

Langley Chrysler

778-726-0815

Contact Seller
2015 Jeep Cherokee

2015 Jeep Cherokee

Limited - Leather Seats - Bluetooth

2015 Jeep Cherokee

Limited - Leather Seats - Bluetooth

Location

Langley Chrysler

19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2

778-726-0815

$26,885

+ taxes & licensing

52,270KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7396286
  Stock #: M147987A
  VIN: 1C4PJMDS5FW680045

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # M147987A
  • Mileage 52,270 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Heated Seats!

As the Car Connection says of the Jeep Cherokee, it's a thoroughly modern family crossover, recast from its hardcore sport-utility roots into something much broader and more capable in all sorts of conditions. This 2015 Jeep Cherokee is for sale today.

When the freedom to explore arrives alongside exceptional value, the world opens up to offer endless opportunities. This is what you can expect with the Jeep Cherokee. With an exceptionally smooth ride and an award-winning interior, the Cherokee can take you anywhere in comfort and style. Experience adventure and discover new territories with the unique and authentically crafted Jeep Cherokee, a major player in Canada's best-selling SUV brand. This low mileage SUV has just 52,270 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 9 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 271HP 3.2L V6 Cylinder Engine.


Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 5000 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Compass
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Net
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Harman Radio Manufacturer
Nav Ready! See Dealer For Details
Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat
8.4" touch screen display
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
59.8 L Fuel Tank
1000# Maximum Payload
GVWR: 2,494 kgs (5,500 lbs)
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Bluetooth
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth Integrated Voice Command
GPS Antenna Input
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Roof Rack Rails Only
Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Fender Flares
Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Normal Duty Suspension
Exterior Mirrors Courtesy Lamps
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Rear View Camera
Exterior Mirrors w/Supplemental Signals
3.734 Axle Ratio
Tires: 225/60R18 BSW Touring
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Wheels: 18" x 7" Polished Aluminum
Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs

