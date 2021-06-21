2015 Jeep Cherokee

$26,885 + taxes & licensing 5 2 , 2 7 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7396286

7396286 Stock #: M147987A

M147987A VIN: 1C4PJMDS5FW680045

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # M147987A

Mileage 52,270 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Interior Compass remote start Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Net PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Digital/Analog Display Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Vinyl Door Trim Insert 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Harman Radio Manufacturer Nav Ready! See Dealer For Details Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage 6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat 8.4" touch screen display Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Leather Gear Shifter Material Mechanical Block Heater Engine Oil Cooler 160 Amp Alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electronic Transfer Case Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 59.8 L Fuel Tank 1000# Maximum Payload GVWR: 2,494 kgs (5,500 lbs) Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth 6 Speakers Integrated roof antenna Bluetooth Integrated Voice Command GPS Antenna Input Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Body-coloured door handles Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Chrome Side Windows Trim Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Roof Rack Rails Only Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Fender Flares Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Suspension Normal Duty Suspension Convenience Exterior Mirrors Courtesy Lamps Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Parkview Back-Up Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Additional Features Rear View Camera Exterior Mirrors w/Supplemental Signals 3.734 Axle Ratio Tires: 225/60R18 BSW Touring Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert Wheels: 18" x 7" Polished Aluminum Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.