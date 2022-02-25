Menu
2015 Jeep Cherokee

115,336 KM

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Go Dodge Surrey

855-996-3023

2015 Jeep Cherokee

2015 Jeep Cherokee

2015 Jeep Cherokee

Go Dodge Surrey

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

855-996-3023

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

115,336KM
Used
  Stock #: PB02692
  VIN: 1C4PJMAB0FW586157

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 115,336 KM

Vehicle Description

**VEHICLE WAS ORIGINALLY PRICED AT $19,888. SAVE THOUSANDS TODAY! LOCAL, 1 OWNER, our '15 Jeep Cherokee Sport features UCONNECT 5.0 WITH BLUETOOTH, a/c, cruise control, manual 6 way adjustable driver seat, USB charging port, remote USB port, rear 60/40 split folding and reclining seats, LED daytime running lamps, LED tail lamps, tire pressure monitoring lamp, bright exhaust tip, and even more features.Ready for immediate delivery from Go Dodge Surrey, this Cherokee comes with a 140 pointsafety inspectioncomplete along with a fresh oil change performed by a certified technician and a detail. Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 to book your test drive towards ownership.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.*on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
3.734 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I4
Rear Spoiler
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
4 Cylinder Engine
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
9-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription

Go Dodge Surrey

Go Dodge Surrey

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

855-996-3023

