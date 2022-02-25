2015 Jeep Cherokee

$17,999 + taxes & licensing 1 1 5 , 3 3 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8405451

8405451 Stock #: PB02692

PB02692 VIN: 1C4PJMAB0FW586157

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # PB02692

Mileage 115,336 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Tire Pressure Monitor Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic 3.734 Axle Ratio Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I4 Exterior Rear Spoiler Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Powertrain 4 Cylinder Engine V6 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Knee Air Bag A/T Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Gasoline Fuel 9-Speed A/T Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.