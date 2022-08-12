Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

98,895 KM

Details Description Features

$33,885

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$33,885

+ taxes & licensing

Langley Chrysler

778-726-0815

Contact Seller
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Overland Navi/ Upgraded Wheels/ Sunroof/ Navi

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Overland Navi/ Upgraded Wheels/ Sunroof/ Navi

Location

Langley Chrysler

19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2

778-726-0815

Contact Seller

$33,885

+ taxes & licensing

98,895KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8979748
  • Stock #: N120964A
  • VIN: 1C4RJFCM6FC135500

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Baltic Grey Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 98,895 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Cooled Seats!

Thanks to its famous off-road grit, the Grand Cherokee's expertise doesn't begin and end in the concrete jungle like many of its rivals, says Car and Driver This 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee is for sale today.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever for good reasons. With numerous best-in-class features and class-exclusive amenities, the Grand Cherokee offers drivers more than the competition. On the outside, it showcases the rugged capability to go off the beaten path while the interior offers technology and comfort beyond what you'd expect in an SUV at this price point. The Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style. This SUV has 98,895 kms. It's baltic grey metallic in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 240HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Cooled Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats.


Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 5000 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!

PLEASE NOTE
In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store.
We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times.
SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862
SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991

See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.
All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $149, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.
o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Sunroof
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Navigation
Premium Sound Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Langley Chrysler

2020 Hyundai PALISAD...
 95,202 KM
$49,998 + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Challenge...
 55,042 KM
$41,998 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Challenge...
 36,509 KM
$48,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Langley Chrysler

Langley Chrysler

Langley Chrysler

19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2

Call Dealer

778-726-XXXX

(click to show)

778-726-0815

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory