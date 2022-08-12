$33,885+ tax & licensing
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Overland Navi/ Upgraded Wheels/ Sunroof/ Navi
98,895KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8979748
- Stock #: N120964A
- VIN: 1C4RJFCM6FC135500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Baltic Grey Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 98,895 KM
Vehicle Description
Thanks to its famous off-road grit, the Grand Cherokee's expertise doesn't begin and end in the concrete jungle like many of its rivals, says Car and Driver This 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee is for sale today.
The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever for good reasons. With numerous best-in-class features and class-exclusive amenities, the Grand Cherokee offers drivers more than the competition. On the outside, it showcases the rugged capability to go off the beaten path while the interior offers technology and comfort beyond what you'd expect in an SUV at this price point. The Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style. This SUV has 98,895 kms. It's baltic grey metallic in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 240HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Cooled Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats.
Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 5000 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!
PLEASE NOTE
In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store.
We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times.
SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862
SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991
See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.
All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $149, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Sunroof
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Navigation
Premium Sound Package
