2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 2 6 , 4 6 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9151123

9151123 Stock #: M753873A

M753873A VIN: 1C4RJFJM4FC768953

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 126,465 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Cooled Seats Windows Sunroof Interior remote start Adaptive Cruise Control Heated Steering Wheel Blind Spot Assist Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Safety Rear View Camera Additional Features Navigation Premium Sound Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.