2015 Jeep Wrangler
2015 Jeep Wrangler
Sport - Cruise Control - Removable Top
2015 Jeep Wrangler
Sport - Cruise Control - Removable Top
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
96,287KM
VIN 1C4AJWAG8FL739172
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 25520B
- Mileage 96,287 KM
Vehicle Description
An SUV unlike any other, the 2015 Jeep Wrangler offers exceptional off-road capability, says Edmunds.com. This 2015 Jeep Wrangler is for sale today.
Discover open-air freedom and excitement in the only 4x4 off-road convertible. The 2015 Jeep Wrangler delivers Best-in-Class capability and power together with exceptional style and comfort.This SUV has 96,287 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cruise Control, Removable Top, Steering Wheel Audio Controls.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Additional Features
Removable Top
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
Call Dealer
604-531-9156
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2015 Jeep Wrangler