Menu
Account
Sign In
Dealer number: 5097, Doc fee: $968 Safety & Convince Warranty: $699 Finance Placement: $628 <p>*All prices plus applicable taxes, applicable environmental recovery charges, documentation of $599 and full tank of fuel surcharge of $76 if a full tank is chosen. <br />Other protection items available that are not included in the above price:<br />Tire & Rim Protection and Key fob insurance starting from $599<br />Service contracts (extended warranties) for coverage up to 7 years and 200,000 kms starting from $599<br />Custom vehicle accessory packages, mudflaps and deflectors, tire and rim packages, lift kits, exhaust kits and tonneau covers, canopies and much more that can be added to your payment at time of purchase<br />Undercoating, rust modules, and full protection packages starting from $199<br />Financing Fee of $500 when applicable<br />Flexible life, disability and critical illness insurances to protect portions of or the entire length of vehicle loan</p>

2015 Jeep Wrangler

32,379 KM

Details Description Features

$31,885

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Watch This Vehicle
11983818

2015 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Location

Langley Chrysler

19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2

778-726-0815

Contact Seller

$31,885

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
32,379KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4BJWEG0FL671366

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 32,379 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer number: 5097, Doc fee: $968 Safety & Convince Warranty: $699 Finance Placement: $628

*All prices plus applicable taxes, applicable environmental recovery charges, documentation of $599 and full tank of fuel surcharge of $76 if a full tank is chosen.
Other protection items available that are not included in the above price:
Tire & Rim Protection and Key fob insurance starting from $599
Service contracts (extended warranties) for coverage up to 7 years and 200,000 kms starting from $599
Custom vehicle accessory packages, mudflaps and deflectors, tire and rim packages, lift kits, exhaust kits and tonneau covers, canopies and much more that can be added to your payment at time of purchase
Undercoating, rust modules, and full protection packages starting from $199
Financing Fee of $500 when applicable
Flexible life, disability and critical illness insurances to protect portions of or the entire length of vehicle loan

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Additional Features

4x4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Langley Chrysler

Used 2019 RAM 1500 Classic ST Cloth seats | Quad Cab | 4X4 for sale in Surrey, BC
2019 RAM 1500 Classic ST Cloth seats | Quad Cab | 4X4 52,987 KM $50,435 + tax & lic
Used 2020 RAM 1500 Longhorn for sale in Surrey, BC
2020 RAM 1500 Longhorn 102,184 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 RAM 3500 Tradesman for sale in Surrey, BC
2023 RAM 3500 Tradesman 23,123 KM $93,700 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Langley Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Langley Chrysler

Langley Chrysler

19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2

Call Dealer

778-726-XXXX

(click to show)

778-726-0815

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,885

+ taxes & licensing

Langley Chrysler

778-726-0815

Contact Seller
2015 Jeep Wrangler