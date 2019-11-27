Certified!



In a world of soft-road-only car-based crossovers, the Jeep Wrangler is a tough-as-nails off-road expert, says Car and Driver. This 2015 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is fresh on our lot in Surrey.



Leave the road behind and let the adventure begin in this Jeep Wrangler Unlimited, the ultimate off-roading vehicle. With classic, timeless styling and extreme capability, this SUV appeals to anyone who likes to take their fun off the beaten path. While you can still enjoy the simple pleasures in life, this model also comes with modern technology to enhance comfort and convenience. Four-door convenience makes this a practical everyday SUV that's great for families. There's simply nothing in the world quite like the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited. This SUV has 81623 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It has a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.





Balance of the Factory Warranty. Book your Test Drive TODAY! Our vehicles come with a 3-month power train warranty and a comprehensive vehicle inspection so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available! See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.



All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $599, Fuel Surcharge $99, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599

*All prices plus applicable taxes, documentation of $599 and full tank of fuel surcharge of $76 if a full tank is chosen.

Other protection items available that are not included in the above price:

Tire & Rim Protection and Key fob insurance starting from $599

Service contracts (extended warranties) for coverage up to 7 years and 200,000 kms starting from $599

Custom vehicle accessory packages, mudflaps and deflectors, tire and rim packages, lift kits, exhaust kits and tonneau covers, canopies and much more that can be added to your payment at time of purchase

Undercoating, rust modules, and full protection packages starting from $199

Financing Fee of $500 when applicable

Flexible life, disability and critical illness insurances to protect portions of or the entire length of vehicle loan

Safety Traction Control

ABS Brakes

4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

CD Player

Compass Powertrain 6 Speed Manual Additional Features 4x4

