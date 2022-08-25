Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Jeep Wrangler

150,569 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

Contact Seller
2015 Jeep Wrangler

2015 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara - Cruise Control

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara - Cruise Control

Location

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

150,569KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9001642
  • Stock #: 17490
  • VIN: 1C4BJWEG8FL737226

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 150,569 KM

Vehicle Description

The Wrangler is a road-friendly SUV that makes very few compromises for comfort, says Edmunds.com for the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited. This 2015 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is for sale today.

Leave the road behind and let the adventure begin in this Jeep Wrangler Unlimited, the ultimate off-roading vehicle. With classic, timeless styling and extreme capability, this SUV appeals to anyone who likes to take their fun off the beaten path. While you can still enjoy the simple pleasures in life, this model also comes with modern technology to enhance comfort and convenience. Four-door convenience makes this a practical everyday SUV that's great for families. There's simply nothing in the world quite like the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited. This SUV has 150,569 kms. It's orange in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cruise Control, Removable Top, Steering Wheel Audio Controls.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Removable Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From White Rock Dodge

2015 Jeep Wrangler U...
 150,569 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Classi...
 66,465 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500 Outdoo...
 146,345 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-9156

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory