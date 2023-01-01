$15,500+ tax & licensing
2015 Kia Forte
1.8L LX
Location
15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
75,355KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10133565
- Stock #: 5871
- VIN: KNAFX4A69F5423698
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 75,355 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Inside Hood Release
Cloth Seat Trim
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
Engine: 1.8L DOHC 16V 4-Cylinder D-CVVT
Seating
Heated Seats
Reclining Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Halogen Headlamps
Tires: P195/65R15
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder
Safety
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Media / Nav / Comm
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
Additional Features
Cloth Interior
Wheels: 15' Steel w/Cover
