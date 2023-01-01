Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Kia Forte

75,355 KM

Details Description Features

$15,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,500

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-866-768-6885

Contact Seller
2015 Kia Forte

2015 Kia Forte

1.8L LX

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Kia Forte

1.8L LX

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-866-768-6885

  1. 10133565
  2. 10133565
  3. 10133565
Contact Seller

$15,500

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
75,355KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10133565
  • Stock #: 5871
  • VIN: KNAFX4A69F5423698

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 75,355 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT FREE!! LOCALCAR!! Options include: Keyless entry, Power windows, Power locks, Power mirrors, Bluetooth Connectivity, Cruise control, Alloy wheels, Heated seats, A/C and much more. This used sedan is now available totest drive at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey. This amazing local vehicle has beenfully inspected at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicing is up to date. We always includea 30-day powertrain guarantee, 14-day exchange privilege and a CarFax vehiclehistory report with all of our pre-owned vehicles. For a limited time, this used Kia Forte LX is also available at special financing rates! Call 1-866-768-6885! Doyou prefer text contact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Inside Hood Release
Cloth Seat Trim

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
Engine: 1.8L DOHC 16V 4-Cylinder D-CVVT

Seating

Heated Seats
Reclining Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Halogen Headlamps
Tires: P195/65R15

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder

Safety

Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Media / Nav / Comm

Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Wheels: 15' Steel w/Cover

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

2015 Kia Forte 1.8L LX
 75,355 KM
$15,500 + tax & lic
2017 Volvo V90 T6 In...
 68,381 KM
$35,990 + tax & lic
2009 Volvo XC90 3.2 ...
 163,489 KM
$10,990 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

Call Dealer

1-866-768-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-768-6885

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory