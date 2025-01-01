Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Kia Forte

Details Features

$9,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Kia Forte

FINANCING AVAILABLE

Watch This Vehicle
12410085

2015 Kia Forte

FINANCING AVAILABLE

Location

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-593-5191

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
Excellent Condition
VIN KNAFX4A6XF5398746

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # H8746
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From H2H Auto Group

Used 2014 Kia Forte SE FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Surrey, BC
2014 Kia Forte SE FINANCING AVAILABLE 85,119 KM $9,998 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Plus FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Surrey, BC
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Plus FINANCING AVAILABLE 164,490 KM $12,998 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Kia Rio SX FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Surrey, BC
2015 Kia Rio SX FINANCING AVAILABLE 117,460 KM $10,998 + tax & lic

Email H2H Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

Call Dealer

604-593-XXXX

(click to show)

604-593-5191

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,998

+ taxes & licensing

H2H Auto Group

604-593-5191

Contact Seller
2015 Kia Forte