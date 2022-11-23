2015 Kia Forte5

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,980 + taxes & licensing 7 4 , 9 9 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

9345400 Stock #: 0395

0395 VIN: KNAFZ5A34F5300395

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 0395

Mileage 74,999 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Heated Exterior Mirrors Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Passenger Airbag Power-Assist Disc Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Trip Odometer Navigation System Digital clock Rear Window Defroster Convenience Keyless Entry Cup Holder Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Satellite Radio Additional Features Entertainment System Driver Side Airbag Leather Steering Wheels

