2015 Kia Rio

148,874 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

2015 Kia Rio

2015 Kia Rio

EX - Bluetooth

2015 Kia Rio

EX - Bluetooth

Location

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

148,874KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8761109
  • Stock #: 16100A
  • VIN: KNADM4A36F6448641

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 148,874 KM

Vehicle Description

Possibly the class leader among smaller cars. This Kia Rio is definitely worth your consideration. This 2015 Kia Rio is for sale today.

Rio's aggressive front-end styling, coupe-like roofline and muscular rear flanks express a sense of urgency, command and movement. This sedan has 148,874 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Fog Lamps, Air Conditioning, Power Windows.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Remote Keyless Entry
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera

White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

