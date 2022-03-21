$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Kia Rio
EX - Bluetooth
Location
148,874KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8761109
- Stock #: 16100A
- VIN: KNADM4A36F6448641
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 148,874 KM
Vehicle Description
Rio's aggressive front-end styling, coupe-like roofline and muscular rear flanks express a sense of urgency, command and movement. This sedan has 148,874 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Fog Lamps, Air Conditioning, Power Windows.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Remote Keyless Entry
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
