2015 Kia Rondo
LX
Location
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-538-7022
Used
132,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KNAHT8A32F7087883
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # VE54374A
- Mileage 132,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! 2015 Kia Rondo LX 2.0L 4-Cylinder DGI DOHC 16V D-CVVT 6-Speed Manual FWD
Awards:
* Canadian Green Car Three Row Winner
