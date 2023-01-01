Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Kia Sedona

0 KM

Details Description Features

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

SK Automarket

604-542-4970

Contact Seller
2015 Kia Sedona

2015 Kia Sedona

SX-L, 27,000KM, LOADED, NO ACCIDENTS, INSPECTED, WARRANTY & FINANCEING!

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Kia Sedona

SX-L, 27,000KM, LOADED, NO ACCIDENTS, INSPECTED, WARRANTY & FINANCEING!

Location

SK Automarket

104-3050 King George Hwy, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-542-4970

  1. 10179852
  2. 10179852
  3. 10179852
  4. 10179852
  5. 10179852
  6. 10179852
  7. 10179852
  8. 10179852
  9. 10179852
  10. 10179852
  11. 10179852
  12. 10179852
  13. 10179852
  14. 10179852
  15. 10179852
  16. 10179852
  17. 10179852
  18. 10179852
  19. 10179852
  20. 10179852
  21. 10179852
  22. 10179852
  23. 10179852
  24. 10179852
  25. 10179852
  26. 10179852
  27. 10179852
  28. 10179852
  29. 10179852
  30. 10179852
  31. 10179852
  32. 10179852
  33. 10179852
  34. 10179852
  35. 10179852
  36. 10179852
  37. 10179852
  38. 10179852
  39. 10179852
  40. 10179852
  41. 10179852
Contact Seller

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10179852
  • Stock #: 26237
  • VIN: KNDME5C16F6042067

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Tan/Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

LOCAL ONE OWNER NO ACCIDENTS AND ONLY 27,000KM!!!!!! LOAD TOP OF THE LINE SX-L. FULLY INSPECTED, FREE WARRANTY, GREAT FINANCING AND FREE BCAA MEMBERSHIP!

Welcome to the AUtomarket. We are very proud to offer a Top Of The Line Sedona SX-L. exactly equipped as a Toyota Sienna Limited and Honda Odyssey Touring except thousands of dollars less expensive and the lowest mileage anywhere. This is a One Owner Local Van and there are No Accident Claims What SO Ever!

Features include: Blind SIe Monitor, Lane Departure, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated & Cooled Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, LazyBoy Reclining Rear Seats, Infinity Audio System, Camera, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Navigation, Bluetooth Telephone and Streaming Audio, Power Side Sliding Doors and Power Tailgate, and of course all of the Power Options.

Having been fully inspected, we know that the Brakes are 70% New on the Front and the Rear and the Tires are 75% New on all 4 corners. The oil has been changed and we have fully detailed the vehicle for your safety and enjoyment.

2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU, BE SURE TO CALL FIRST TO CONFIRM WHERE THE VEHICLE IS PARKED
WHITE ROCK 604-542-4970 LANGLEY 604-533-1310 OWNER’S CELL 604-649-0565
 
 We are a family owned and operated business since 1983 and we are committed to offering outstanding vehicles backed by exceptional customer service, now and in the future.
 What ever your specific needs may be, we will custom tailor your purchase exactly how you want or need it to be. All you have to do is give us a call and we will happily walk you through all the steps with no stress and no pressure.
“WE ARE THE HOUSE OF YES”
ADDITIONAL BENFITS WHEN BUYING FROM SK AUTOMARKET:
ON SITE FINANCING THROUGH OUR 17 AFFILIATED BANKS AND VEHICLE FINANCE COMPANIES
IN HOUSE LEASE TO OWN PROGRAM.
EVRY VEHICLE HAS UNDERGONE A 120 POINT COMPREHENSIVE INSPECTION
EVERY PURCHASE INCLUDES A FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY
EVERY VEHICLE INCLUDES A COMPLIMENTARY BCAA MEMBERSHIP FOR YOUR  SECURITY
EVERY VEHICLE INCLUDES A CARFAX AND ICBC DAMAGE REPORT
EVERY VEHICLE IS GUARANTEED LIEN FREE
DISCOUNTED RATES ON PARTS AND SERVICE FOR YOUR NEW CAR AND ANY OTHER FAMILY CARS THAT NEED WORK NOW AND IN THE FUTURE.
36 YEARS IN THE VEHICLE SALES INDUSTRY
A+++ MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU
RATED TOP DEALER BY CARGURUS 2 YEARS IN A ROW
MEMBER IN GOOD STANDING WITH THE VEHICLE SALES AUTHORITY OF BRITISH COLUMBIA
MEMBER OF THE AUTOMOTIVE RETAILERS ASSOCIATION
COMMITTED CONTRIBUTER TO OUR LOCAL COMMUNITY AND THE RESIDENTS OF BC

This vehicle has been Fully Inspected, Certified and Qualifies for Our Free Extended Warranty.Don't forget to ask about our Great Finance and Lease Rates. We also have a Options for Buy Here Pay Here and Lease to Own for Good Customers in Bad Situations. 2 locations to help you, White Rock and Langley. Be sure to call before you come to confirm the vehicles location and availability or look us up at www.automarketsales.com. White Rock 604-542-4970 and Langley 604-533-1310. Serving Surrey, Delta, Langley, Richmond, Vancouver, all of BC and western Canada. Financing & leasing available. CALL SK AUTOMARKET LTD. 6045424970. Call us toll-free at 1 877 813-6807. $495 Documentation fee and applicable taxes are in addition to advertised prices.
LANGLEY LOCATION DEALER# 40038
S. SURREY LOCATION DEALER #9987

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From SK Automarket

2015 Kia Sedona SX-L...
 0 KM
$31,995 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Cherokee N...
 140,000 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2010 Honda CR-V EX-L...
 236,427 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email SK Automarket

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
SK Automarket

SK Automarket

104-3050 King George Hwy, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-542-XXXX

(click to show)

604-542-4970

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory