2015 Kia Sedona

Listing ID: 10179852

10179852 Stock #: 26237

26237 VIN: KNDME5C16F6042067

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Tan/Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Front Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.