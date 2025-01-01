$13,980+ tax & licensing
2015 Kia Sorento
AWD 4dr V6 Auto SX
Location
B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.
14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9
604-585-1831
$13,980
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 142,262 KM
Vehicle Description
FOR SALE: 2015 Kia Sorento SX AWD Fully Loaded!
Looking for a reliable, feature-packed SUV? Check out this 2015 Kia Sorento SX AWD its in excellent condition with 142,262 km and ready for its next adventure!
All-Wheel Drive (4x4)
Automatic Transmission
Leather Interior Heated & Cooled Seats
Heated Steering Wheel & Tilt Steering
Bluetooth, Navigation & Backup Camera
Blind Spot Detection
Cruise Control & Air Conditioning
Power Everything Windows, Locks, Mirrors, Seats, Liftgate
Panoramic Sunroof Let the light in!
Seats 5 Comfortably
Very Clean Inside & Out!
Perfect for daily commutes, family trips, or weekend getaways. Dont miss out on this well-maintained, fully loaded SUV!
Excellent, Affordable Lubrico Warranty Options Available on ALL Vehicles!
All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service.
We speak English, French, German, Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu Language!
We are proud to have sold over 14,500 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C.
What Makes Us Different?
All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales.
Administration Fee of $375
Disclaimer:
Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle.
Vehicle Features
