Menu
Account
Sign In
<p> <strong>FOR SALE: 2015 Kia Sorento SX AWD Fully Loaded!</strong> </p><p>Looking for a reliable, feature-packed SUV? Check out this <strong>2015 Kia Sorento SX AWD</strong> its in <strong>excellent condition</strong> with <strong>142,262 km</strong> and ready for its next adventure!</p><p> <strong>All-Wheel Drive (4x4)</strong><br> <strong>Automatic Transmission</strong><br> <strong>Leather Interior Heated & Cooled Seats</strong><br> <strong>Heated Steering Wheel & Tilt Steering</strong><br> <strong>Bluetooth, Navigation & Backup Camera</strong><br> <strong>Blind Spot Detection</strong><br> <strong>Cruise Control & Air Conditioning</strong><br> <strong>Power Everything</strong> Windows, Locks, Mirrors, Seats, Liftgate<br> <strong>Panoramic Sunroof</strong> Let the light in!<br> <strong>Seats 5 Comfortably</strong><br> <strong>Very Clean Inside & Out!</strong></p><p>Perfect for daily commutes, family trips, or weekend getaways. Dont miss out on this well-maintained, fully loaded SUV!</p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1745084969385_1630897389733389 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span> <p><br></p><p>Excellent, Affordable Lubrico Warranty Options Available on ALL Vehicles!</p><p><span style=background-color: rgba(var(--bs-white-rgb),var(--bs-bg-opacity)); color: var(--bs-body-color); font-family: open-sans, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Fira Sans", "Droid Sans", "Helvetica Neue", sans-serif; font-size: var(--bs-body-font-size); font-weight: var(--bs-body-font-weight); text-align: var(--bs-body-text-align);>All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service. </span><br><br>We speak English, French, German, Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu Language! </p><p><br>We are proud to have sold over 14,500 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C. </p><p><br>What Makes Us Different? <br>All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales. <br> <br>Administration Fee of $375<br> <br>Disclaimer: <br>Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle. <br> <br>B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre <br>14458 104th Ave. <br>Surrey, BC <br>V3R1L9 <br>DL# 26220</p><p> <br> </p><p>6-0-4-5-8-5-1-8-3-1<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1715031292914_8639568369688433 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p>

2015 Kia Sorento

142,262 KM

Details Description Features

$13,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Kia Sorento

AWD 4dr V6 Auto SX

Watch This Vehicle
12431434

2015 Kia Sorento

AWD 4dr V6 Auto SX

Location

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

604-585-1831

  1. 12431434
  2. 12431434
  3. 12431434
  4. 12431434
  5. 12431434
  6. 12431434
  7. 12431434
  8. 12431434
  9. 12431434
  10. 12431434
  11. 12431434
  12. 12431434
  13. 12431434
  14. 12431434
Contact Seller

$13,980

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
142,262KM
VIN 5xykwda78fg579901

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 142,262 KM

Vehicle Description

FOR SALE: 2015 Kia Sorento SX AWD Fully Loaded!

Looking for a reliable, feature-packed SUV? Check out this 2015 Kia Sorento SX AWD its in excellent condition with 142,262 km and ready for its next adventure!

All-Wheel Drive (4x4)
Automatic Transmission
Leather Interior Heated & Cooled Seats
Heated Steering Wheel & Tilt Steering
Bluetooth, Navigation & Backup Camera
Blind Spot Detection
Cruise Control & Air Conditioning
Power Everything Windows, Locks, Mirrors, Seats, Liftgate
Panoramic Sunroof Let the light in!
Seats 5 Comfortably
Very Clean Inside & Out!

Perfect for daily commutes, family trips, or weekend getaways. Dont miss out on this well-maintained, fully loaded SUV!


Excellent, Affordable Lubrico Warranty Options Available on ALL Vehicles!

All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service. 

We speak English, French, German, Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu Language! 


We are proud to have sold over 14,500 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C.


What Makes Us Different?
All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales.

Administration Fee of $375

Disclaimer:
Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle.

B.C. Dealers' Trade-In Centre
14458 104th Ave.
Surrey, BC
V3R1L9
DL# 26220


6-0-4-5-8-5-1-8-3-1

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Cargo Net
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Mini overhead console w/storage
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Instrument Panel Bin
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Audio Media Storage
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Heated Leather/Simulated Wood Steering Wheel
Passenger Seat
Leather/Simulated Wood Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet

Convenience

Clock

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Blind Spot

Exterior

CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Stainless Steel Bumper Insert
Tires: P235/55R19
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Stainless Steel Bumper Insert
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Mechanical

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
66 L Fuel Tank
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
3.041 Axle Ratio
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 3.3L V6 DOHC
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
Bluetooth wireless technology
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Regular Amplifier
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
AUX and USB input ports
Simulated Wood Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated & Cooled Front Bucket Seats -inc: memory driver seat
Wheels: 19 Machined Finish Alloy
power passenger seat and driver lumbar support
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio w/Navigation -inc: Sirius XM satellite
10-speaker Infinity Premium audio w/subwoofer
350 kgs (5
181 lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

Used 2014 Nissan Rogue AWD 4dr S for sale in Surrey, BC
2014 Nissan Rogue AWD 4dr S 209,828 KM $10,980 + tax & lic
Used 2006 Kia Sportage 4dr LX V6 Auto AWD for sale in Surrey, BC
2006 Kia Sportage 4dr LX V6 Auto AWD 227,334 KM $5,980 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Transit T-250 130
2018 Ford Transit T-250 130" Low Rf 9000 GVWR Swing-Out RH Dr 182,758 KM $24,980 + tax & lic

Email B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

Call Dealer

604-585-XXXX

(click to show)

604-585-1831

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,980

+ taxes & licensing

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

604-585-1831

Contact Seller
2015 Kia Sorento