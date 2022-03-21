Menu
2015 Land Rover Evoque

68,854 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

2015 Land Rover Evoque

2015 Land Rover Evoque

Pure City

2015 Land Rover Evoque

Pure City

Location

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

68,854KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8945821
  Stock #: N228603A
  VIN: SALVR2BG7FH052987

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 68,854 KM

Vehicle Description

The lavish interior of this Range Rover Evoque impresses with high-quality materials and luxury features. This 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque is for sale today.

This Range Rover Evoque marks a bold evolution of Range Rover design. With its dramatic rising beltline, a muscular shoulder running the length of the car, and a distinctive taper to the floating roofline, this Range Rover Evoque adopts a very dynamic profile with a powerful and athletic stance. Match the head-turning look with a luxurious interior and you have a modern SUV that lives up to its Range Rover name. This low mileage SUV has just 68,854 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 9 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 240HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

