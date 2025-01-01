$35,991+ taxes & licensing
2015 Lexus LS
460
Location
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-538-7022
$35,991
+ taxes & licensing
Used
88,251KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JTHCL5EF3F5023183
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 88,251 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! 2015 Lexus LS 460 Black 4.6L 8-Cylinder DOHC 32V 8-Speed Automatic AWD
AWD, Leather.
Odometer is 28199 kilometers below market average!
Awards:
* JD Power Canada Initial Quality Study (IQS)
Reviews:
* A check of owner reviews and your writerâs past test-drive notes confirm the unsurprising: this car was engineered meticulously to deliver tranquil, effortless and tremendously quiet and creamy drives on short trips or long. Craftsmanship is flaunted throughout the cabin, every control and switch and lever feels top quality and solid, and though the look is far from exciting, the cabin is lavish throughout, and the styling is stately. Performance from either powerplant is rated highly, as is refinement. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
