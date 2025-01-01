Menu
Recent Arrival! 2015 Lexus LS 460 Black 4.6L 8-Cylinder DOHC 32V 8-Speed Automatic AWD<br><br>AWD, Leather.<br><br><br>Odometer is 28199 kilometers below market average!<br><br>Awards:<br> * JD Power Canada Initial Quality Study (IQS)<br><br><br>Reviews:<br> * A check of owner reviews and your writerâs past test-drive notes confirm the unsurprising: this car was engineered meticulously to deliver tranquil, effortless and tremendously quiet and creamy drives on short trips or long. Craftsmanship is flaunted throughout the cabin, every control and switch and lever feels top quality and solid, and though the look is far from exciting, the cabin is lavish throughout, and the styling is stately. Performance from either powerplant is rated highly, as is refinement. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Location

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

Used
88,251KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JTHCL5EF3F5023183

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 88,251 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2015 Lexus LS 460 Black 4.6L 8-Cylinder DOHC 32V 8-Speed Automatic AWD

AWD, Leather.


Odometer is 28199 kilometers below market average!

Awards:
* JD Power Canada Initial Quality Study (IQS)


Reviews:
* A check of owner reviews and your writerâs past test-drive notes confirm the unsurprising: this car was engineered meticulously to deliver tranquil, effortless and tremendously quiet and creamy drives on short trips or long. Craftsmanship is flaunted throughout the cabin, every control and switch and lever feels top quality and solid, and though the look is far from exciting, the cabin is lavish throughout, and the styling is stately. Performance from either powerplant is rated highly, as is refinement. Source: autoTRADER.ca

