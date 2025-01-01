Menu
Account
Sign In
Discover the perfect blend of luxury and reliability with the 2015 Lexus RX 350, available now at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey. Powered by a refined 3.5L V6 engine producing 270 horsepower, this premium SUV delivers smooth performance and all-weather confidence with its advanced all-wheel-drive system. Designed for those who appreciate comfort and sophistication, the RX 350 features a bold front grille, stylish 19-inch alloy wheels, and sleek LED lighting. Inside, youll find a spacious and meticulously crafted cabin with premium leather seating, heated and ventilated front seats, a power sunroof, and a user-friendly infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity and navigation. Lexus prioritizes safety with advanced features, including a backup camera, blind-spot monitoring, and vehicle stability control for added peace of mind. With its renowned build quality, smooth ride, and upscale amenities, the 2015 Lexus RX 350 is the ideal SUV for both daily commutes and long road trips. Dont miss out on this exceptional luxury SUVvisit Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey today for a test drive!Price does not include $595 documentation, $695 used car finance placement fee or taxes. D#30601

2015 Lexus RX 350

130,753 KM

Details Description

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Lexus RX 350

AWD 4DR SPORTDESIGN

Watch This Vehicle
12213714

2015 Lexus RX 350

AWD 4DR SPORTDESIGN

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

604-588-6088

Contact Seller

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
130,753KM
VIN 2T2BK1BA6FC327298

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # UX661568
  • Mileage 130,753 KM

Vehicle Description

Discover the perfect blend of luxury and reliability with the 2015 Lexus RX 350, available now at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey. Powered by a refined 3.5L V6 engine producing 270 horsepower, this premium SUV delivers smooth performance and all-weather confidence with its advanced all-wheel-drive system.

Designed for those who appreciate comfort and sophistication, the RX 350 features a bold front grille, stylish 19-inch alloy wheels, and sleek LED lighting. Inside, youll find a spacious and meticulously crafted cabin with premium leather seating, heated and ventilated front seats, a power sunroof, and a user-friendly infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity and navigation.

Lexus prioritizes safety with advanced features, including a backup camera, blind-spot monitoring, and vehicle stability control for added peace of mind. With its renowned build quality, smooth ride, and upscale amenities, the 2015 Lexus RX 350 is the ideal SUV for both daily commutes and long road trips.

Dont miss out on this exceptional luxury SUVvisit Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey today for a test drive!Price does not include $595 documentation, $695 used car finance placement fee or taxes. D#30601

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

Used 2015 Lexus RX 350 AWD 4DR SPORTDESIGN for sale in Surrey, BC
2015 Lexus RX 350 AWD 4DR SPORTDESIGN 130,753 KM $23,990 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Tesla Model 3 RWD - NO PST!! for sale in Surrey, BC
2023 Tesla Model 3 RWD - NO PST!! 7,401 KM $42,990 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe 4WD 4DR LS for sale in Surrey, BC
2018 Chevrolet Tahoe 4WD 4DR LS 83,544 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volvo of Surrey

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

Call Dealer

604-588-XXXX

(click to show)

604-588-6088

Alternate Numbers
1-877-213-5474
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-588-6088

Contact Seller
2015 Lexus RX 350