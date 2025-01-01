$23,990+ tax & licensing
2015 Lexus RX 350
AWD 4DR SPORTDESIGN
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # UX661568
- Mileage 130,753 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the perfect blend of luxury and reliability with the 2015 Lexus RX 350, available now at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey. Powered by a refined 3.5L V6 engine producing 270 horsepower, this premium SUV delivers smooth performance and all-weather confidence with its advanced all-wheel-drive system.
Designed for those who appreciate comfort and sophistication, the RX 350 features a bold front grille, stylish 19-inch alloy wheels, and sleek LED lighting. Inside, youll find a spacious and meticulously crafted cabin with premium leather seating, heated and ventilated front seats, a power sunroof, and a user-friendly infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity and navigation.
Lexus prioritizes safety with advanced features, including a backup camera, blind-spot monitoring, and vehicle stability control for added peace of mind. With its renowned build quality, smooth ride, and upscale amenities, the 2015 Lexus RX 350 is the ideal SUV for both daily commutes and long road trips.
Dont miss out on this exceptional luxury SUVvisit Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey today for a test drive!Price does not include $595 documentation, $695 used car finance placement fee or taxes. D#30601
