2015 Lincoln Navigator
Base - Low Mileage
46,500KM
Used
- VIN: 5LMJJ2JT2FEJ05150
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 46,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Exuding a quiet confidence, the design of Lincoln Navigator is inspired by a very particular sort of power. One to which many of us aspire. Its a steadfast strength that radiates outward, silently encircling those around you. From its signature Lincoln grille to its graceful wraparound tail lights, Navigator embraces you and your passengers, surrounding each of you in exquisitely crafted, luxurious comfort. This low mileage SUV has just 46,500 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 380HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
