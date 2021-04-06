Menu
2015 Mazda MAZDA3

95,443 KM

Details Description

$15,580

+ tax & licensing
King George Nissan

604-536-3644

4DR SDN AUTO GT

Location

14948 32nd Ave, Surrey, BC V4P 3R5

95,443KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6893121
  • Stock #: 308970A
  • VIN: JM1BM1W3XF1252457

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 308970A
  • Mileage 95,443 KM

Vehicle Description

TECH PACKAGE! NAVIGATION, AUTOMATIC, LEATHER POWER HEATED SEATS, POWER SUNROOF, ALLOY WHEELS PLUS EVERY POWER AND LUXURY OPTION. CAR PROOF ON REQUEST! VEHICLE WARRANTY IS INCLUDED AT THIS PRICE! Call one of our Licensed Sales Consultants for accurate details. Your Trade in is welcome at King George Nissan. Price subject to $395 documentation fee.

